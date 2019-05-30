Pilot whales cause concern by swimming into harbour waters

Onlookers at Hatston Pier in Kirkwall were given a rare chance to get close-up views of the mammals.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6042886240001-news-190530-whales16x9.jpg" />

A pod of pilot whales caused concern by swimming into harbour waters in Orkney.

On Thursday afternoon, onlookers at Hatston Pier in Kirkwall were given a rare chance to get close-up views of the mammals.

There had been fears that the whales could get distressed and beach themselves, but they made their way back out to sea after a few hours.

Volunteers from British Divers Marine Life Rescue are continuing to monitor the situation.

Kirkwall: The whales appeared at Hatston Pier. Orkney.com

A spokeswoman told STV News that they believe the pod is part of the same group seen near the islands of Sanday and Stronsay last weekend.

She said: "The pod left the pier and headed north. We're still keeping an eye on them at the moment.

"We're trying to establish whether it's the same group - we're hoping to check IDs. But we believe it is as one had a head injury similar to one from the other group."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.