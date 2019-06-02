Scot among eight climbers missing in Indian Himalayas

Martin Moran from the Highlands was leading the group on Nandi Devi in the Himalayas.

Himalayas: Eight people including a Scot have gone missing. Luca Galuzzi 2006

A Scot is among four British people who have gone missing during an expedition in the Indian Himalayas.

The team of eight, reported to include four people from the UK, were climbing the 7,816-metre Nanda Devi, India's second highest mountain.

Scottish-based mountain guide Martin Moran, who owns trekking company Moran Mountain based in the Highlands, was leading the group.

Mark Charlton, president of the British Association of Mountain Guides (BMG), said in a post on the organisation's Facebook page that Mr Moran had been leading six clients and an Indian national.

"The BMG is assisting where possible and is in contact with the Indian authorities," he said.

"At the moment this is all the information we have as communication is very difficult."

Torridon Mountain Rescue, of which Mr Moran was a member, posted an update on Facebook saying they were 'deeply concerned'.

"The Team are deeply concerned by the news that our member, Martin Moran, is missing on Nandi Devi in the Indian Himalaya.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family."

A post on the Moran Mountain Facebook page said the company was working with authorities and the BMG to gather information about the expedition team.

An earlier post on May 13 showed the group beginning their trek "into the hills at Neem Kharoli Baba temple, Bhowali".

According to an update on May 22, the group had reached their second base camp at 4870m and were due to make a summit attempt on an unclimbed peak at 6477m.

A spokeswoman for the Foreign Office said: "We are in contact with the Indian authorities following reports that a number of British nationals are missing in the Indian Himalayas.

"We will do all we can to assist any British people who need our help."

