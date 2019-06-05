Airport strike action suspended after revised pay offer

The Prospect union announced that the planned industrial action on June 12 had been called off.

A strike planned by air traffic controllers at six Scottish airports has been suspended.

The Prospect union announced that the planned industrial action on June 12 had been called off after it received a revised pay offer from Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial).

Previous strikes disrupted services at Inverness, Dundee, Benbecula and Stornoway in the Outer Hebrides, Sumburgh in Shetland and Kirkwall in Orkney.

Details of the offer have not been revealed, however, the union was looking for a 10% pay increase.

On Wednesday, Richard Hardy, Prospect national secretary, said: "Prospect has received a revised pay offer from Hial which we will be putting to our members for consideration.

"In light of this we are suspending the strike action scheduled for June 12.

"Action short of a strike will continue."

Hial managing director Inglis Lyon said: "Following consideration of a further proposal from Hial, Prospect has advised this morning it has suspended strike action planned for Wednesday, June 12.

"The proposal recognises the skills of our Air Traffic Control Officers (ATCOs) and the importance of delivering air traffic management services for the future and is within the flexibility granted by the Scottish Government to examine a retention allowance for ATCOs.

"We are pleased Prospect has taken the decision to suspend strike action to allow consultation on our offer to take place. During the period of consultation Prospect has advised the work to rule will remain in place.

"Our aim is to resolve this dispute as soon as possible and we will, of course, continue to engage with Prospect as it consults members on our proposal."

