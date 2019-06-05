Killer murdered disabled man by setting fire to his flat

Ryan Brandie, 24, was jailed for 19 years over the 'vicious and hateful' attack in Inverness.

Gary Gallogley: Murdered in his flat.

A killer who murdered a disabled man in a flat fire has been jailed for at least 19 years.

Ryan Brandie, 24, torched the home of Gary Gallogley in April last year in an attack described by a judge as "vicious and hateful".

Brandie initially struck the 54-year-old with his own walking stick before starting two fires at the flat in Inverness.

Mr Gallogley, originally from Lanarkshire, died of severe burns two days later.

On Wednesday, Brandie was convicted of murder following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

Judge Lord Mulholland said: "He was a man who had done you no harm. He presented no threat to you ... the death must have been painful and horrific."

Mr Gallogley had been described in court as a "pleasant man" and a "cheeky chappie".

It is thought Brandie attacked him as he believed he had argued with his partner, who lived in the same block as Mr Gallogley.

Prosecutors stated the killer set fire to bedding and clothes at the flat. Mr Gallogley suffered 60% burns and died two days later in Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

Brandie denied the murder, but it later emerged he had admitted the crime to his partner.

Although he threatened to burn down her flat if she informed on him, the woman told police and Brandie was arrested.

Jurors heard during the trial how Brandie claimed he would get 17 years for the crime.

But, imposing a life sentence, Lord Mulholland told him: "I will set the punishment part at 19 years - not the 17 years, as you thought."

