  • STV
  • MySTV

The search for Bombus distinguendus, rare bee of the Scottish isles

STV

The once-common great yellow bumblebee is now found only in parts of north and west Scotland.

Great yellow: Pesticides are decimating bee populations.
Great yellow: Pesticides are decimating bee populations. James Lindsey

People in the Western Isles and northern Scotland are being urged to look out for one of the UK's rarest bumblebees to help save the species from extinction.

The Bumblebee Conservation Trust is asking people to hunt for the great yellow bumblebee to create a picture of where it can still be found.

The great yellow bumblebee (Bombus distinguendus) was found across the UK until the 1960s, but after suffering a massive decline is now only found in a few places in Scotland's northwest, in machair grasslands and other flower-rich areas on the north coast and some of the islands.

The Trust is now asking people to look in 28 specific grid references - each measuring 10x10km - at sites ranging from Tiree, the Uists, Harris and Lewis, across Sutherland and Caithness on the mainland, to Orkney and Shetland between June and September.

Katy Malone, Bumblebee Conservation Trust's Scotland Conservation Officer, said: "We need to know more about where the great yellow bumblebee is holding on, so we can take action to protect it before it's too late. Anyone can get involved with this citizen science initiative to save a species.

"Because this iconic insect's last havens are in some of the country's most far-flung corners, we don't have enough volunteers to find and record its whereabouts.

"So we're asking people holidaying in the northwest Highlands and Islands this year - as well as those living in these beautiful places - to help."

The Trust's Great Big Great Yellow Bumblebee Hunt, which begins on Saturday June 8, features 28 grid squares where the great yellow used to live, but which have not been checked in recent years.

Anyone able to visit these sites is asked to record all the bumblebees they find, whether Great Yellows or not.

If they think they have found a great yellow bumblebee, they are asked to take photographs to help experts confirm identification.

The great yellow is a large bumblebee entirely covered with golden-yellow hairs - apart from a black band across the thorax between the wing bases.

Good places to look are areas of flower-rich grassland, particularly those with clover, thistles, vetches and knapweed, which the great yellow loves - ideally when it is sunny and warm, and not too windy.

A map with a full list of the grid squares is available on the Trust's website, with details of how to record sightings, tips to identify bumblebee species, and advice on visiting remote locations.

The Trust said that the UK's bumblebee populations have "crashed" over the past century, with two species becoming extinct and only 24 remaining.

Populations are threatened from the loss of flower-rich habitats as well as from pesticides containing neonicotinoids, which are used by the forestry industry to kill pine weevils.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.