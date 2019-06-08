Woman dies after being struck by lightning while hiking

One woman has died and another is injured after the incident that took place on Saturday.

Coastguard helicopter was in attendance.

A woman has died after being struck by lightning while hiking in the Scottish Highlands.

The 55-year-old was part of a group of seven who were walking on Na Gruagaichean in the Mamore Range near Kinlochleven.

Another woman, who was part of the same group, was taken to hospital in Fort William where her condition has been described as stable.

Police were called to the incident took place at around 5.42pm on Saturday.

Assistance was sought from HM Coasgtguard helicopter, Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team and Scottish Ambulance service Helimed and ambulances.

The rest of the party were airlifted to safety.

The next of kin of the woman who died have been advised and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Inspector Isla Campbell, Local Area Policing Inspector for Lochaber said "We are grateful for the prompt and professional response from partner agencies to this tragic incident and offer our condolences to the lady's family."