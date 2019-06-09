Woman killed by lightning strike while hiking named

Isobel Bytautus, 55, died after being struck by lightning on Saturday.

Isobel Bytautus: Died after being struck by lightning. Facebook

A woman who died after being struck by lightning while hiking in the Highlands has been named.

Isobel Bytautus, 55, was part of a group of seven who were hiking on Na Gruagaichean in the Mamore Range near Kinlochleven on Saturday afternoon.

The mum-of-one, from Selkirk, was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck at around 5.42pm while another woman who was part of the same group was taken to hospital.

Her condition has been described as stable.

Police attended the scene assisted by HM Coastguard helicopter, Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team and the Scottish Ambulance Service.

The rest of the party were airlifted to safety from the range.

