  • STV
  • MySTV

It's official: Jenny is fastest woman to cycle round world

STV

Guinness World Records confirms Scot's global journey was quickest ever by a woman.

Jenny Graham shows off her world record certificate.
Jenny Graham shows off her world record certificate.

A cyclist from Inverness is now officially the fastest woman to circumnavigate the world by bike.

Jenny Graham, 37, completed her feat in 124 days and 11 hours, shaving almost three weeks off the previous world record.

She rode 18,000 miles across 15 countries, starting in Berlin on June 16 last year. On average, she cycled 156 miles a day, totally unsupported and carrying all of her kit.

Her world record was confirmed on Monday by Guinness World Records, almost exactly a year to the day she set off.

Jenny Graham completed her journey in 124 days and 11 hours.
Jenny Graham completed her journey in 124 days and 11 hours.

Jenny said: "I was curious to see how far I could go and now I'm officially a world record holder.

"When I set off this time last year, I wasn't sure what lay ahead, but the journey was awe-inspiring, exhausting and ultimately life-changing.

"I'd encourage anyone to get out on their bike and discover they are capable of far more than they think they are."

During the journey, Jenny faced sub-zero temperatures in Australia, the risk of bears in Canada and close-passing lorries on the Trans-Siberian Highway.

Finishing her ride at Berlin's iconic Brandenburg Gate on October 18 last year, Jenny was met by a crowd of supporters including her son, mum and sister.

Craig Glenday, Guinness World Records editor-in-chief, said: "Jenny's achievement is fantastic, and she truly embodies determination and passion.

"It is an honour to be announcing her Guinness World Records title today in celebration of the launch of this year's Guinness World Records Day which will take place on November 14.

"I'm sure her achievement will inspire others to embark on their own adventures and get involved this year."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.