It's official: Jenny is fastest woman to cycle round world

Guinness World Records confirms Scot's global journey was quickest ever by a woman.

Jenny Graham shows off her world record certificate.

A cyclist from Inverness is now officially the fastest woman to circumnavigate the world by bike.

Jenny Graham, 37, completed her feat in 124 days and 11 hours, shaving almost three weeks off the previous world record.

She rode 18,000 miles across 15 countries, starting in Berlin on June 16 last year. On average, she cycled 156 miles a day, totally unsupported and carrying all of her kit.

Her world record was confirmed on Monday by Guinness World Records, almost exactly a year to the day she set off.

Jenny Graham completed her journey in 124 days and 11 hours.

Jenny said: "I was curious to see how far I could go and now I'm officially a world record holder.

"When I set off this time last year, I wasn't sure what lay ahead, but the journey was awe-inspiring, exhausting and ultimately life-changing.

"I'd encourage anyone to get out on their bike and discover they are capable of far more than they think they are."

During the journey, Jenny faced sub-zero temperatures in Australia, the risk of bears in Canada and close-passing lorries on the Trans-Siberian Highway.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5850763993001-cycling-digital.jpg" />

Finishing her ride at Berlin's iconic Brandenburg Gate on October 18 last year, Jenny was met by a crowd of supporters including her son, mum and sister.



Craig Glenday, Guinness World Records editor-in-chief, said: "Jenny's achievement is fantastic, and she truly embodies determination and passion.

"It is an honour to be announcing her Guinness World Records title today in celebration of the launch of this year's Guinness World Records Day which will take place on November 14.

"I'm sure her achievement will inspire others to embark on their own adventures and get involved this year."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.