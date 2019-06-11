  • STV
  • MySTV

Scotland urged to 'reject UK colonialism' over fishing row

STV

The island of Rockall has been the centre of a fishing rights row with Ireland.

Rockall: Uninhabited outcrop was claimed by the UK in 1955 (file pic).
Rockall: Uninhabited outcrop was claimed by the UK in 1955 (file pic). © Rockall 2011 Belgian expedition

An MSP has called for Scotland to "reject complicity in Britain's last act of colonialism" and renounce any claims over the island of Rockall.

The islet, an uninhabited outcrop in the North Atlantic, has been at the centre of a dispute between Scotland and Ireland over fishing rights.

The Scottish Government had threatened to take action if Irish vessels continue to operate in the zone around Rockall, which the UK has claimed sovereignty over since 1955.

Speaking at Holyrood on Tuesday, Scottish Green MSP Andy Wightman, who said he is an Irish citizen, stated Scotland should renounce its claims over the island.

Addressing external affairs secretary Fiona Hyslop, Mr Wightman said: "The minister will be aware that Rockall was annexed by the British Crown on the advice of the Colonial Office when in September of 1955, Lieutenant Commander Scott landed on the rock, raised the union flag and announced 'in the name of Her Majesty, I hereby take possession of this island of Rockall'.

"Does the minister agree with me that we should reject complicity in Britain's last act of colonialism, make it clear we'll have nothing to do with such land grabs and instead renounce any Scottish claims over Rockall?"

Ireland has not called for the UK to renounce its sovereignty over the island but the Irish Government has outlined that EU fishery grounds and the Common Fishery Policy applies to the area. Irish fishermen have said they have no intention of leaving the disputed waters.

Ms Hyslop said the Scottish Government became aware of a significant increase in fishing by Irish vessels in 2017.

In April of that year, she said the-then Irish foreign minister asked to speak with her to raise his concerns about potential enforcement by Marine Scotland.

Since 2017, the Scottish Government has had regular ministerial meetings and calls to discuss the issue alongside official level meetings.

The minister also said various diplomatic and political efforts had been made to try to resolve the issue without the need for enforcement action.

https://stv.tv/news/north/1438398-fishing-row-brings-marine-surveillance-into-focus/ | default

In September 2018, given no resolution had been reached, the Scottish Government notified the Irish Government that in the absence of an agreed way forward, enforcement options would need to be prepared in line with international law.

Ms Hyslop explained notice of such action would be given and added that dialogue between the two Governments is continuing.

"Our relationship with Ireland is strong and we value it highly," said Ms Hyslop.

"Our aim is to reach an amicable position with the Irish Government.

"It has now been agreed that a process of intensified engagement will take place, led by senior officials from both administrations. We want to reach an agreement with Governments and our Governments are talking as we speak to do just so.

"While that discussion takes place, Marine Scotland will continue to monitor the area using aerial and satellite capabilities."

Speaking on Monday in Co Cork, Ireland's deputy leader Simon Coveney called for calm amid the dispute and stated his interest in resolving the issue.

"We need to take the heat out of this decision and look for solutions, that's what diplomacy is about," said Mr Coveney.

"Scotland and Ireland are very close friends and we will work with them to try to bring an end to this but what we won't do is change a policy which we have had in place for decades on the back of a threat."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.