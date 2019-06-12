Woman charged after £50k of cocaine recovered from car

A quantity of cocaine with a street value of around £50,000 has been recovered.

Cocaine: Recovered from car in the Highlands.

A woman has been charged in connection with £50,000 worth of cocaine recovered from a car in the Highlands.

Police seized the drugs after stopping and searching a car in Inverness on Tuesday.

A 62-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the find and was due to appear at court on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said: "Police Scotland is committed to tackling the supply of controlled drugs to the Highlands and Islands and pro-actively targeting those individuals intent on causing harm to our local communities."

