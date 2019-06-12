Body of man discovered after fire rips through house

A man was found dead after the blaze was extinguished at a home in Orkney on Wednesday.

Fire: A man's body was found. STV

The body of a man has been found after a fire ripped through a house.

The blaze happened at a property at St Colm's Quadrant in Longhope, Orkney, at 9.30am on Wednesday.

A man was found dead after crews extinguished the flames. His family have been made aware.

Inspector Scott Macdonald said: "Our thoughts are with the man's family and friends at this difficult time for them.

"Enquiries are now ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are working with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

"This investigation is at an early stage but there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.

"As with all sudden deaths, a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course."