Two appear in court over Greenpeace oil rig protests

Campaigners staged a protest against BP on board an oil right in the Cromarty Firth.

The protest began on Sunday night.

Two people have appeared in court after protesters climbed aboard an oil rig.

Christopher Till and Paula Radley allegedly attached themselves to a BP platform in the Cromarty Firth.

Till, from London, and Radley, from Hertfordshire, were released on bail following Wednesday's hearing at Tain Sheriff Court.

An arrest warrant was issued for a third accused, Paul Luis Morozzo, from Hebdon Bridge.

All three are accused of behaving in a disorderly manner and refusing to leave the platform from June 9 - 11.

Greenpeace claimed responsibility for a protest, which saw them call on BP to halt new drilling for fossil fuels.

