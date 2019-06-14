Woman, 23, dies after two-car traffic collision

Claire Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene after the incident on Friday.

Crash: Claire Anderson died in Orkney. Police Scotland

A woman has died following a two-car crash in Orkney.

Claire Anderson, from Orphir, was pronounced dead at the scene after her Ford fiesta collided with a BMW on the A964.

The crash took place at around 11.35am on Friday.

The male driver of the BMW did not suffer any serious injuries and the road remains closed due to the ongoing police investigation.

Road Policing Sergeant Gus Murray said: "Our thoughts at this time are with Claire's family and friends.

"We are working to establish the full circumstances and our investigation into the collision is ongoing and at an early stage.

"I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the collision or may have seen either vehicle prior to the incident to come forward as soon as possible.

"You can contact Police Scotland by calling 101, quoting incident 1395 of June 14.

"We would like to thank everyone affected by the road closure for their patience and understanding."