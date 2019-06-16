  • STV
  • MySTV

BP rig at centre of protest ‘makes u-turn’ near oil field

STV

Greenpeace ship the Arctic Sunrise overtook the 27,000-tonne rig, which was under contract to BP.

Greenpeace: The protesters overtook the rig.
Greenpeace: The protesters overtook the rig. Greenpeace / Jiri Rezac

An oil rig at the centre of a protest by environmental campaigners has been forced to make a "u-turn" on its way to a North Sea field.

The Transocean PBLJ rig was heading to the Vorlich oil field after being occupied by activists in the Cromarty Firth, north of Inverness, between Sunday and Friday.

It had left the area on Saturday but was being pursued by Greenpeace's ship, the Arctic Sunrise.

Although activists failed in an attempt to re-board again on Sunday morning, the ship then overtook the 27,000-tonne rig, which was under contract to BP, 83 miles off the Scottish coast at 1pm according to the organisation.

Around 20 miles from the drill site, the rig then made a u-turn and headed back on the same track it came from.

Greenpeace UK executive director John Sauven said: "BP's oil rig has done a u-turn and we urge chief executive Bob Dudley to do the same.

"BP must stop drilling for new oil and switch to renewables.

"Pope Francis is absolutely right about the climate emergency. We must take action to save future generations from a 'brutal injustice'. And we are.

"BP told the Pope on Friday that they want to find the answer to the climate problem.

"Wherever that answer may lie it's certainly not in drilling new wells to access 30 million barrels of oil at the bottom of the North Sea.

"This is why BP will face opposition wherever they plan to drill for more oil, from the North Sea to the Arctic and from the mouth of the Amazon to the Gulf of Mexico.

"We have tried letters, meetings, petitions - none of that worked. Now we're going to stand in BP's way to prevent further harm to people at the sharp end of the climate crisis.

"In the long run, this is a confrontation BP can't win.

"They are in it for their profits, we're in it for our planet's future.

"BP must start ditching the climate-wrecking side of its business and switch to renewables."

A BP spokesman said: "Reckless attempts by Greenpeace protesters to interfere with the rig while under transport risk the safety not only of those individuals but anyone responding.

"There is also a clear and blatant breach of criminal law and the court orders in place against both Greenpeace and their vessel.

"Greenpeace is choosing to wilfully break the law."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.