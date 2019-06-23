Bomb squad called after unexploded war torpedo found in sea

A warning has been issued for people to stay away from Scapa Flow, Orkney.

The bomb squad has been called after an unexploded war torpedo was found in the sea.

Bomb disposal experts have been called after the torpedo was found on a seabed during an underwater survey.

Kaimes Beasley, duty controller for HM Coastguard, said: "With weather in the area likely to be good today, it's more than possible that dive charter boats will want to go there, but our strong advice is to keep away."

A coastguard spokesman added: "It's an area popular with dive charter vessels and the HM Coastguard is putting out warnings to keep away.

"The Military Explosives Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team is currently expected to arrive on scene to carry out an assessment and make it safe."