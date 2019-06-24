Body of hillwalker found after falling on mountain

The man slipped whilst climbing the An Teallach ridge in Wester Ross on Sunday afternoon.

Fatal: The hillwaker died after falling on An Teallach. Dundonnell Mountain Rescue Team / Andy Beaton

A hillwalker has died after suffering a fall on a mountain in the Highlands.

Members of Dundonnell Mountain Rescue Team worked alongside a HM Coastguard helicopter to recover the body.

Two other walkers, who were in the vicinity but not connected to the dead climber, were also airlifted off the hill and supported back at the MRT base.

'Our thoughts at this difficult time are very much with the family and friends of the deceased.' Donald Macrae, Dundonnell MRT

Dundonnell MRT leader Donald Macrae said: "Our thoughts at this difficult time are very much with the family and friends of the deceased.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank other hillwalkers who supported us, along with the amazing efforts of our colleagues from the Coastguard helicopter based in Inverness.

"Sadly, this is the second fatality we have been involved with on this mountain this year."

In May this year, the body of a 60-year-old man was recovered from the mountain after he failed to return from a walk.

