Schoolgirl missing overnight sparking police search

Kristiana Zulevica, 15, hasn't been in touch with family or friends since Sunday night.

Missing: Kristiana was last seen on Sunday night. Police Scotland

Police are searching for a schoolgirl who has been missing overnight in the Highlands.

Kristiana Zulevica was reported missing from the Fort William area on Sunday.

The 15-year-old, who is described as being around 5ft6 with a slim build and shoulder length fair hair, was last seen at around 10pm.

She has not been in contact with her family since.

It is believed that Kristiana could be in the Oban area where she has previously been known to travel to.

Anyone with infromation regarding Kristiana's whereabouts is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 as soon as possible.

