Pram parts found in search for murdered mum and toddler

Rachel Guy

Renee MacRae and three-year-old Andrew were last seen driving out of Inverness on November 12, 1976.

Disappearance: Renee and Andrew MacRae.
Pram parts have been found in the search for a mother and son who disappeared more than 40 years ago.

The 36-year-old mother-of-two's BMW was found burnt-out in a lay-by on the A9 near Dalmagarry, 12 miles south of the city, but the pair have never been seen since.

Earlier this month, officers started searching Leanach Quarry in the latest development of what police are treating as a murder investigation.

The site was previously deemed too dangerous to use divers but police were "extremely confident that vital evidence" would be found.

Search: Renee MacRae.
After draining the water, objects have now been recovered from the quarry including wheels.

It's believed the parts are found to be very similar to the make of pram used by Mrs MacRae.

Bones were also recovered from the site but only animal parts have been identified so far.

Detective inspector Brian Geddes said: "As part of the search operation at Leanach Quarry numerous items have been found to date, many of which have warranted further research and examination.

"Meticulous analysis is now ongoing to establish if any of these items would be relevant to the investigation into the murders of Renee and Andrew MacRae."

In 2004, a full cold case review resulted in a month-long excavation of Dalmagarry Quarry.

Several days were spent at Leanach Quarry last October when officers released an image of young Andrew around the time of what would be his 45th birthday.

A picture of a Silver Cross pram, identical to the one used by Ms MacRae for her son, was also released. It was believed to have been with them when they went missing.

Last year, Police Scotland made a fresh search of a disused quarry near Inverness that had been examined in the days following the pair's disappearance.

Hunt: Quarry search and pram appeal.
Police issued an appeal for information jointly with Mrs Macrae's sister Morag Govans during November last year.

She said: "Not a day goes past that both are not in my thoughts.

"Even after the passage of time I believe that there are people who know what happened to Renee and Andrew, and I will never give up hope of getting justice for them both.

"I appeal for anyone with any information to come forward and for others to examine their conscience to end 42 years of pain and anguish to allow us to grieve for Renee and Andrew."

She added: "Andrew was a mischievous and fun-loving wee boy.

"It is impossible to take in that his life was brought so cruelly to and end at such a young age.

"He would have turned 45 in October and I often wonder what he would have been doing now with the life that he was never given the chance to build.

"Renee was a compassionate and caring mother.

"Both Andrew and his elder brother Gordon were her life. She adored them and was so proud of her boys.

"Gordon was only eight and has lost the love and guidance of his mum and brother."

