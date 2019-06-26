Footballer tried to murder ex-girlfriend in knife attack

Richard Finnis hid in woods after stabbing 30-year-old Helen Gallacher at her flat in Inverness.

Richard Finnis: He tired to kill his ex-girlfriend. Police Scotland/Jasperimage

A junior footballer tried to murder his ex-girlfriend by repeatedly stabbing her with a cheese knife.

Richard Finnis knifed Helen Gallacher, 30, at her flat in Inverness in February after refusing to accept their break-up.

Ms Gallacher had just come out the shower when she spotted Finnis' shadow through the curtains of her patio door.

The 31-year-old repeatedly stabbed the mum with a two-pronged cheese knife.

A blood soaked Ms Gallacher eventually managed to escape and frantically banged on neighbours' doors for help.

Finnis then fled before being found hiding in woods days later after a large-scale manhunt.

A judge heard how traumatised the victim has been left with life-changing injuries.

He now faces a lengthy jail-term after he pleaded guilty to an attempted murder charge at the High Court in Glasgow.

The hearing was told the couple were together for six years before Ms Gallacher ended the relationship days before Christmas last year.

Search: A police investigation was launched. Jasperimage

As Finnis launched the attack Ms Gallacher tried to run, but he caught up and stabbed her repeatedly in the neck.

She bravely tried to push him off but Finnis then stabbed her on the body and she eventually collapsed on the street as people raced to her aid.

Finnis was found on February 24 living rough in woods in Inverness after a massive police search, involving sniffer dogs as well as a coastguard helicopter.

The court heard Ms Gallacher suffered a string of significant injuries needing hours of surgery.

The hearing was told the ordeal has "changed her life". She is now dependant on her parents and has "recurring memories" of the attack.

Finnis was remanded in custody pending sentencing next month.

Lord Mulholland told him: "Be under no illusion, this was a horrific attack on a young woman. The injuries she suffered are catastrophic and you will pay a price for this."

