Hillwalker who died after mountain fall named by police

Ronald Garwood, 70, slipped while climbing Sgurr Fiona - a Munro summit on An Teallach.

An Teallach: Ronald Garwood died while climbing the Munro. Paul Kennedy / Dundonnell Mountain Rescue Team - Andy Beaton

A hillwalker who died after suffering a fall on a mountain in the Highlands has been named by police.

Ronald Garwood, 70, from Roybridge, slipped while climbing Sgurr Fiona - a Munro summit on An Teallach - in Wester Ross on Sunday.

Members of Dundonnell Mountain Rescue Team worked alongside a HM Coastguard helicopter to recover his body after they were alerted at 1.35pm.

Police confirmed Mr Garwood's next of kin have been informed.

Sergeant Matt Ravenhill said: "Our thoughts are with Mr Garwood's family and friends at this difficult time.

"There are no suspicious circumstances and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.