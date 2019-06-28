Body of missing climber Martin Moran recovered from Himalayas

Mountain Equipment paid tribute to the guide, saying his talent as a climber was 'unquestionable'.

Tribute: Martin Moran was a respected climber.

The body of missing climber Martin Moran has been recovered from the Himalayas, a mountaineering company has confirmed.

Mountain Equipment paid tribute to the Scottish-based guide, saying his talent as a climber was "unquestionable".

Posting on Twitter on Thursday, the company said: "It is with a sense of profound shock and sadness that we have received confirmation that Martin Moran has died whilst climbing in the Indian Himalaya.

"As a guide, mountaineer and respected author, Martin was a long-standing friend and ambassador for Mountain Equipment.

"Martin was an inspiration to many and his talent as a climber was unquestionable, having pioneered numerous routes in the Himalaya and established more than a 100 new winter climbs in Scotland - many of a high standard which have gone on to become sought-after test-pieces."

A group of eight climbers vanished in the Nanda Devi region on May 26 following an avalanche.

Seven bodies were recovered this month. Four others - who were part of the group - were previously rescued.

Led by Scottish-based mountain guide Martin Moran, the team was attempting to reach the top of an unclimbed peak in a remote area.

Earlier this month, a mission was launched to recover five bodies spotted during the search for the missing group of eight.

On Sunday, Vijay Jogdande, administrator of Uttarakhand state, said that soldiers had reached the bodies of seven of the climbers.

The bodies, which were found at an altitude of more than 5000 metres, were taken to base camp to be formally identified.



Mr Moran, originally from Tyneside, had been a mountain guide since 1985 and set up his company - Moran Mountain, based in Strathcarron in the Scottish Highlands - with his wife Joy, while their grown-up children Hazel and Alex also work for the business.

The Moran family explained how the group "had set out to attempt an unclimbed, unnamed summit, peak 6477m, and the last contact intimated that all was well".

Mountain Equipment added: "Our thoughts are with his wife Joy and two children Alex and Hazel along with those of the other climbers' friends and family.

"Martin, you will be sorely missed. Rest in peace."

