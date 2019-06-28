  • STV
  • MySTV

Body of missing climber Martin Moran recovered from Himalayas

Jenness Mitchell

Mountain Equipment paid tribute to the guide, saying his talent as a climber was 'unquestionable'.

Tribute: Martin Moran was a respected climber.
Tribute: Martin Moran was a respected climber.

The body of missing climber Martin Moran has been recovered from the Himalayas, a mountaineering company has confirmed.

Mountain Equipment paid tribute to the Scottish-based guide, saying his talent as a climber was "unquestionable".

Posting on Twitter on Thursday, the company said: "It is with a sense of profound shock and sadness that we have received confirmation that Martin Moran has died whilst climbing in the Indian Himalaya.

"As a guide, mountaineer and respected author, Martin was a long-standing friend and ambassador for Mountain Equipment.

"Martin was an inspiration to many and his talent as a climber was unquestionable, having pioneered numerous routes in the Himalaya and established more than a 100 new winter climbs in Scotland - many of a high standard which have gone on to become sought-after test-pieces."

A group of eight climbers vanished in the Nanda Devi region on May 26 following an avalanche.

Seven bodies were recovered this month. Four others - who were part of the group - were previously rescued.

Led by Scottish-based mountain guide Martin Moran, the team was attempting to reach the top of an unclimbed peak in a remote area.

Earlier this month, a mission was launched to recover five bodies spotted during the search for the missing group of eight.

On Sunday, Vijay Jogdande, administrator of Uttarakhand state, said that soldiers had reached the bodies of seven of the climbers.

The bodies, which were found at an altitude of more than 5000 metres, were taken to base camp to be formally identified.

'Martin was an inspiration to many and his talent as a climber was unquestionable, having pioneered numerous routes in the Himalaya and established more than a 100 new winter climbs in Scotland.'
Mountain Equipment spokesperson

Mr Moran, originally from Tyneside, had been a mountain guide since 1985 and set up his company - Moran Mountain, based in Strathcarron in the Scottish Highlands - with his wife Joy, while their grown-up children Hazel and Alex also work for the business.

The Moran family explained how the group "had set out to attempt an unclimbed, unnamed summit, peak 6477m, and the last contact intimated that all was well".

Mountain Equipment added: "Our thoughts are with his wife Joy and two children Alex and Hazel along with those of the other climbers' friends and family.

"Martin, you will be sorely missed. Rest in peace."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.