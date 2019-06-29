Motorcyclist dies following early morning one-vehicle crash 

A 33-year-old man who was riding the motorbike died following the collision.

Crash: A man has died following a one-vehicle collision. STV

A motorcyclist has died following an early morning crash in Inverness.

The one-vehicle crash happened at around 3.10am on Saturday morning on Culduthel Road.

The 33-year-old man who was riding the motorcycle has died and his next of kin have been made aware.

Road Policing Sergeant Chris Murray said: "The collision involved a blue Suzuki GSF600 motorcycle which was travelling towards Inverness city centre which left Culduthel road near to its junction with Temple Crescent.

"Culduthel Road has been closed between Drummond Road and Cauldean Road and is likely to remain closed for some time.

"Local diversions are in place and we are grateful to residents for their patience while collision investigation is carried out.

"Anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw the motorcycle prior to the incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 0831 of June 29."

