Man arrested after £60,000 worth of cannabis found in van

The vehicle was stopped by police in the Clachnaharry area of Inverness on Monday night.

Inverness: The van was pulled over in the Clachnaharry area. Google 2019

A man has been arrested after £60,000 worth of cannabis was recovered from a van that was pulled over in the Highlands.

A four-figure sum of cash was also seized from the vehicle.

The van was stopped by police in the Clachnaharry area of Inverness shortly before 7pm on Monday.

A 37-year-old suspect has been charged in connection with the recovery and is expected to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Detective Inspector Peter Mackenzie said: "Drug misuse brings nothing but misery and this is latest example of illegal substances being removed from circulation in the Highlands.

"Our work relies on the support of the public who do not accept those intent on causing this damage to our communities.

"If you have any concerns please do not hesitate to contact police or Crimestoppers."

