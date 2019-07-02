Motorcyclist who died in crash was 'doting father'

James Lynagh died after the one-vehicle collision in Inverness on Saturday.

Biker: James Lynagh died in a crash on Saturday. Police Scotland / Google 2019

The family of a motorcyclist who died after a crash in Inverness have described him as a "loving son" and "doting father".

James Lynagh was the rider of a Suzuki GSF600 motorcycle when it was involved in a one-vehicle collision on Culduthel Road at around 3.15am on Saturday.

The 33-year-old, from Tain in the Highlands, died and investigations have now been launched into the circumstances leading up to the incident.

His family said in a statement: "We would like to thank all our friends and family for their support. James was a loving son to Rosie, brother to Kerry and doting dad to Riley and will be greatly missed."

Road policing sergeant Chris Murray added: "Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of James at this difficult time.

"We are continuing investigate the circumstances of the collision and are appealing for witnesses, specifically the owner of a light-coloured Mercedes private hire or taxi vehicle which was in the Culduthel Road area around 3:15am, who may have seen the motorcycle prior to the collision."

A watchdog investigation into the circumstances leading up to the collision has also been launched by the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc).

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.