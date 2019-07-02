Bomb squad called and residents evacuated over suspicious device

A house on the west coast of Lewis has been the centre of police activity since early last week.

Lewis: A bomb squad has been called to Breasclete. Murdo Maclean

A bomb squad has been called to a house in the Western Isles after a suspect device was found within the property.

Residents will be evacuated from nearby properties on Tuesday night as a precaution.

The device was discovered on Monday.

A house near the slipway in the crofting village of Breasclete on the west coast of Lewis has been the centre of police activity since early last week.

Villagers said they observed a heavy police presence with officers in white suits and sniffer dogs.

An Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit is expected to arrive on ferry from the mainland on Tuesday night.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Officers are currently in attendance at an address in Breasclete after an unidentified device was found within a property on Monday, July 1.

"Specialist support has been requested from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit, who are attending this evening."

Chief inspector Ian Graham added: "A small number of properties will be required to be evacuated while this is dealt with.

"This is entirely as a precaution and there is nothing to suggest there is any threat to the public.

"I would like to thank those affected for their patience."

Police Scotland said a man, aged 29, was arrested last Tuesday and later appeared in court in relation to alleged possession of firearms.

