Oil firm to cut 80 jobs at Sullom Voe terminal in Shetland

EnQuest said the cost-cutting exercise was designed to secure new business.

Sullom Voe : 80 jobs going at oil terminal. © STV

Oil company EnQuest is to cut 80 jobs at the Sullom Voe terminal in Shetland.

The firm said the positions would go as part a cost-cutting move to secure new business.

A spokesman for EnQuest said it was committed to maximising the economic life of the terminal and the changes were essential to make it competitive.

He said: "The organisational changes will require a reduction in the number of permanent positions by approximately 80 of which around 60 are EnQuest employees.

"The aim is to minimise the risk of compulsory redundancies.

"We appreciate this is difficult for all those impacted, and we will endeavour to make sure that these proposed changes are completed as smoothly and fairly as possible."

EnQuest took over the running of the terminal from the previous operator BP in December 2017.

Union leaders said there was "utter dismay and bemusement" among the workforce.

John Clark, Unite regional industrial officer, said: "The sheer scale of the possible redundancies, which includes 60 full-time employees and 20 contractors has taken everyone by surprise.

"Unite will not stand idly by and allow jobs to be sacrificed to facilitate a competitive edge for other projects.

"We will explore every option including balloting our members for industrial action."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.