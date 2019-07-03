Bomb squad dispose of suspect device found in house

A property on the west coast of Lewis has been the centre of police activity since early last week.

Bomb squad: A suspect device was found in Lewis. Murdo Maclean News

Police have confirmed that a bomb squad safely disposed of a suspect device found within a property in the Western Isles.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team were called to the house in Breasclete on Lewis following the discovery on Monday.

On Tuesday night, nearby residents were evacuated as a precaution as the EOD unit examined the device and then subsequently disposed of it.

The neighbours have since been allowed to return to their homes.

Chief inspector Ian Graham said: "These measures were put in place as a precaution and I would like to thank everyone affected for their patience and understanding.

"I am also grateful for the specialist support of the EOD and would reassure the wider community that there was no risk to the public during this enquiry.

"I would like to thank those affected for their patience and apologise for any inconvenience to the wider community."

The house where the device was found has been the centre of police activity since early last week.

Villagers said they observed a heavy police presence with officers in white suits and sniffer dogs.

Police Scotland said a 29-year-old man was arrested last week in relation to this enquiry and subsequently appeared at Stornoway Sheriff Court.

