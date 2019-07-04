  • STV
  • MySTV

International manhunt after basketball booted off St Kilda 

STV

The ball was found by German school children after travelling more than 1000 miles.

A basketball sparked an international manhunt after a joke - inspired by Tom Hanks' film Cast Away - saw it travel more than 1000 miles over sea from the most remote part of the UK.

Wilson: German teens with basketball from St Kilda.
Wilson: German teens with basketball from St Kilda. National Trust of Scotland

The ball, launched into the North Atlantic at St Kilda by John Molyneaux in March, was found by German school children on a hiking trip in Denmark on June 13.

It had been given to the contractor by his colleagues at Ogilvie Fire Protection in Ayr as a nod to the 2000 film.

The plot of Cast Away sees the main character marooned on a remote island and befriending a basketball, which he names Wilson.

Mr Molyneaux's ball - which had a face painted on it - floated into the North Sea, before washing up on a beach near the village of Vigso in the north of Denmark.

It was found by teenagers from Internat Schloss Rohlstorf boarding school, who then mounted a social media appeal to find out who launched the ball and began to contact the names and numbers written on the ball.

John with Wilson before kicking the ball into the sea.
John with Wilson before kicking the ball into the sea. National Trust of Scotland

The search was covered by German TV and word got back to the original owners.

Mr Molyneaux was helicoptered on to St Kilda for two weeks work and wrote his details on the ball - which he also named Wilson - at the end of his time there, before kicking it in to the ocean.

Paul Ogilvie, who gave the contractor his companion, said: "We couldn't believe it when we saw the photographs and video. We knew it was Wilson right away.

"It all started as a bit of fun. When John was going out on the job, we got him the ball and painted the face on it to look like the ball from the film.

"If he was going to be a castaway, we thought it would be a good idea for him to have some company."

Wilson's journey from the island distanced approximately 1000 nautical miles and took nearly three months, from March 17 until June 13.

It took the children just 51 hours to track down its owners using social media.

Teachers will now use the ball in lessons in the new term, from maths to geography.

Wilson enjoying St Kilda before his trip.
Wilson enjoying St Kilda before his trip. NTS

Maike Kramhoft from the school said: "The ball is here at our boarding school and was presented to all the parents at our summer party.

"The kids are so proud of it. This is an exciting adventure for all of us - the kids and the adults. It was like a message in a bottle - without the bottle."

St Kilda is the UK's only dual Unesco World Heritage Site and is home to nearly one million seabirds, including the UK's largest colony of Atlantic puffins.

After 4000 years of human presence, it was evacuated on August 29, 1930, after the remaining 36 islanders voted to leave as their way of life was no longer sustainable.

The uninhabited archipelago has been in the care of the National Trust for Scotland (NTS) since 1957.

Islanders used to launch their mail into the sea in the hope that it would be picked up by a passing ship and this tradition continues today through NTS.

Every year the team launches a little wooden boat to see where it turns up, although none have travelled as far as Wilson.

Susan Bain, from NTS, added: "There's a message in this for all of us: the oceans are linked and we all share the same resource.

"We may think we are far away at St Kilda, but this shows how we are all connected."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.