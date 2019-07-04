Adorable Arctic fox cubs arrive at Highland Wildlife Park

Barely big enough to peek over the grass, the cubs have started to explore their surroundings.

Ten adorable Arctic fox cubs have been born at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland's Highland Wildlife Park, near Aviemore.

Barely big enough to peek over the grass, the cubs have started to explore their surroundings under the watchful eye of parents May and Bard.

Arctic foxes are known for their thick white fur, which helps them to cope with temperatures as low as -50 degrees Celsius.

However, cubs are born grey or brown for better camouflage during the summer months and adults change their colouring with the seasons.

A spokesperson for the wildlife park said: "We're so excited to announce the birth of ten adorable Arctic fox pups here at the park.

"May and Bard have certainly got their paws full this summer."

