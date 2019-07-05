Motorcyclist dies after collision with pick-up truck

The man was travelling with a group when the crash took place on Thursday.

Crash: Man died at scene. STV

A biker has died following a crash with a pick-up truck in the Highlands.

The 41-year-old was on the motorcycle when it collided with a Ford Ranger on the A386 road near Lairg at around 12.05pm on Thursday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the Ford was uninjured.

Police are now appealing for information in a bid to establish the cause of the crash.

Road Policing Sergeant David Miller said: "Our thoughts are with the man's family and friends at this difficult time.

"We are carrying out enquiries to establish the cause of the collision and this investigation is at an early stage.

"We have established that the victim was travelling north with a group of motorcycles, while the Ford pick-up was heading south towards Lairg.

"I would urge anyone who may have seen any of these vehicles prior to the collision or who has any other information which could assist our enquiries to come forward.

"This would include anyone who may have dashcam footage of the collision.Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101."

