Woman airlifted to hospital with fractured leg after cliff fall
Rescue teams were alerted on Sunday night that the woman had fallen from a cliff in Glenuig.
A woman had to be rescued by helicopter after falling down a cliff.
Rescue teams were alerted at around 8.30pm on Sunday that the woman had fallen from a cliff in Glenuig, Lochaber.
She was stranded with a broken leg and under threat from the incoming tide.
Coastguard rescue teams from Mallaig, Salen, Kilchoan and Fort William were joined by the Mallaig lifeboat to rescue her.
She was winched into a Coastguard rescue helicopter and flown to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.
A Coastguard spokeswoman said: "She had an open fracture on her leg.
"She was in a precarious position and the tide was coming so it was matter of urgency that we located and evacuated her as soon as possible."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.