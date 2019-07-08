Woman airlifted to hospital with fractured leg after cliff fall

Rescue teams were alerted on Sunday night that the woman had fallen from a cliff in Glenuig.

Rescue: The woman was taken to hospital. Dundonnell Mountain Rescue Team / Andy Beaton

A woman had to be rescued by helicopter after falling down a cliff.

Rescue teams were alerted at around 8.30pm on Sunday that the woman had fallen from a cliff in Glenuig, Lochaber.

She was stranded with a broken leg and under threat from the incoming tide.

Coastguard rescue teams from Mallaig, Salen, Kilchoan and Fort William were joined by the Mallaig lifeboat to rescue her.

She was winched into a Coastguard rescue helicopter and flown to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

A Coastguard spokeswoman said: "She had an open fracture on her leg.

"She was in a precarious position and the tide was coming so it was matter of urgency that we located and evacuated her as soon as possible."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.