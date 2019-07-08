Body of climber Martin Moran 'remains missing' in Himalayas

A group of eight climbers vanished in the Nanda Devi region in May following an avalanche.

Tributes: Martin Moran went missing while climbing the Himalayas. SWNS

The body of a Scots-based mountaineer remains missing in the Himalayas, according to British Mountain Guides.

A group of eight climbers vanished in the Nanda Devi region of India on May 26 following an avalanche.

Seven bodies were recovered last month. Four other climbers - who were part of the group - were previously rescued.

British Mountain Guides (BMG) said the body of group leader Martin Moran, one of its members, was still unaccounted for.

In a statement on Monday, BMG said: "We are sad to share the news that the eighth and still missing body is that of our member Martin Moran.

"The thoughts of all British Mountain Guides go out to the eight families and friends involved in this tragic incident."

The organisation said it understood the seven bodies recovered last month would be repatriated in the next few days.

Experienced: Mr Moran's company is based in the Scottish Highlands. SWNS

BMG added: "This terrible tragedy has touched so many people in the mountaineering community around the world but for the families of the mountaineers who lost their lives, their loss is immeasurable.

"Our memories of Martin will linger long and we will always remember him as the consummate professional, a companion with whom great mountain days were shared and a true friend and colleague.

"May he rest in peace among the high places that he loved so much."

Led by Mr Moran, the team was attempting to reach the top of an unclimbed peak in a remote area.

Mr Moran, originally from Tyneside, had been a mountain guide since 1985 and set up his company - Moran Mountain, based in Strathcarron in the Highlands - with his wife Joy, while their grown-up children Hazel and Alex also work for the business.

The Moran family explained how the group "had set out to attempt an unclimbed, unnamed summit, peak 6477m, and the last contact intimated that all was well".

In a post on Facebook they said: "We are deeply grateful to everyone involved in this very complex and challenging recovery operation and we are supporting them in any way we can.

"We appreciate your continued support and respect for all families involved at this very difficult time."

