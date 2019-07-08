  • STV
Festival-goers urged to wear clothes made from discarded tents

Nicola McAlley

The Naked Highlander 'Good InTentions' range uses materials from abandoned shelters.

Festival-goers keen to stay green can now help keep event sites tidy and stay on trend by wearing a new collection of clothes - made from tents abandoned by revellers.

The Naked Highlander 'Good InTentions' range uses every piece of the discarded shelters, from zips to toggles to guy ropes to create versatile and cool ponchos, capes, cagoules and even high-fashion dresses.

The range, co-owned by Susan Stewart, festival owner Joe Gibb and his daughter Jeanie, will be officially launched at this year's Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival, near Beauly, next month.

Creator Susan Stewart said:"Sustainable fashion is the way forward and has been for quite some time.

"It's the only growing area in the fashion industry, and this is more than sustainable, this is not sending tents to landfill.

"After Belladrum a team from Highland Supports Refugees comes in and takes as many tents as they can to send to the rest of the world, to France, to Greece.

"But there are still a lot of tents that would be gathered up and sent to landfill so these we are going to take and develop.

"I think there is a really wide appeal for this range."

Clothing is made from recycled materials from tents.
Clothing is made from recycled materials from tents. John Baikie

Each piece is unique, with a team of four local seamstresses working to create one-off garments.

Susan said: "It's not like handing them a roll of fabric - they have to sit and work out how the material will work, what can be done with it, how the pieces such as zips and toggles can be incorporated".

The designs also have another Scottish twist, incorporating scraps of Belladrum's own tartan.

Dresses have also been fashioned from the tents through a collaboration with local designer Heidi Soos, whose line goes under the name Highland Fairy.

Heidi said: "I enjoyed working with the tent material and all the different textures - it's quite slidey on the sewing machine which was quite difficult but it was good fun! I really enjoyed the challenge.

'It's the only growing area in the fashion industry, and this is more than sustainable, this is not sending tents to landfill.'
Creator Susan Stewart

"People are definitely becoming more aware of the ethical issues involved in fashion which is encouraging so it's great to work on a line like this."

Abandoned tents and the resultant waste have become a big problem at UK festivals in recent years - last week the organisers of Glastonbury festival praised festival-goers for taking home more than 99% of their shelters after the event.

It's estimated more than a quarter of a million tents are left behind at music events each year.

'People are definitely becoming more aware of the ethical issues involved in fashion which is encouraging so it's great to work on a line like this.'
Heidi

Last month the Association of Independent Festivals urged retailers to stop marketing tents as single-use items in a bid to combat the problem.

Made mostly from plastic, the average tent can use the same amount of the material as 8750 straws or 250 pint glasses.

The Belladrum festival celebrates its 15th year this summer, with acts such as Elbow, Churches and Lewis Capaldi among those taking to the stage this year.

The event already prides itself on its green credentials, with its own green field campsite where guests pledge to clean up rubbish.

It also offers payment for youngsters to collect plastic drinks containers and grades its rubbish collections into recycling where possible.

Highland Support Refugees will continue to gather and distribute tents to refugees worldwide but tents that aren't suitable for this will be made into clothes.

