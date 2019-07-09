Biker killed in crash with pick-up truck named by police

Vladimir Rysavka, from the Czech Republic, died in the collision in the Highlands last week.

Police are appealing for witnesses. STV

A motorcyclist who died in a crash with a pick-up truck in the Highlands has been named.

Vladimir Rysavka, from the Czech Republic, was on his BMW bike when it collided with the truck on the A836 near Lairg.

The 41-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the Ford Ranger truck was uninjured.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them.

In a statement, police said: "Police Scotland can now confirm the identity of the motorcyclist who died following a collision on the A836 near Lairg last week.

"He was Vladimir Rysavka, 41, from the Czech Republic.

"The incident happened around 12.05pm on Thursday, July 4 around a mile north of Lairg.

"The collision involved a BMW motorcycle ridden by Mr Rysavka and a Ford Ranger pick-up truck. The driver of the Ford was uninjured.

"Enquiries remain ongoing and anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police is urged to call 101, quoting incident 1446 of July 4.

