Appeal after seagull spotted with arrow through body

The Scottish SPCA was alerted to the wounded bird in Dingwall on Tuesday.

An appeal has been launched after a seagull was spotted with an arrow through its body in the Highlands.

As the bird is still able to fly, the Scottish SPCA has been unable to contain it.

The animal welfare charity was alerted to the wounded seagull in Dingwall on Tuesday by a member of the public who saw it on the roof of their house.

Following multiple sightings, rescue officers hope to track the bird down for treatment to avoid possible infection and further suffering.

Natalie Munro, Scottish SPCA animal rescue officer, said: "A member of the public alerted us to the seagull with an arrow - which goes right through the body from the tail to its neck.

"The caller reported to have seen the injured bird on their roof.

"There have been multiple sightings of the bird, but as it is still able to fly we have been unable to contain it.

"We are very concerned for its wellbeing and are keen to treat it as soon as possible to prevent infection and further injury and suffering.

"We are unsure of the circumstances surrounding the arrow, but we are keen to find the person or persons responsible.

"Birds, including seagulls, are protected by law and any attempt to injure or kill them is a criminal offence."

If you have any information or have spotted the seagull, call the Scottish SPCA's confidential helpline on 03000 999 999.

