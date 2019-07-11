Thunderstorms strike leaving 1400 homes without power

Areas including Tomatin and Grantown on Spey in the Highlands have been cut off due to the storms.

More than a thousand homes have been left without power as thunderstorms batter Scotland.

Areas including Tomatin and Grantown on Spey in the Highlands have been cut off due to the storms on Thursday.

A yellow weather warning is in place for parts of the country such as Aberdeen and Inverness until 9pm.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said 1400 homes were left without power due to the lighting strikes while 700 remain affected.

A spokeswoman said: "We'd like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank our customers for their patience as our engineers work to restore power as quickly as possible.

"Our network is currently holding up well to the conditions, and we are well prepared and resourced to respond quickly to any damage as the weather front passes through the country today."

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency has issued 11 flood alerts.

They are mostly for northern and eastern areas of Scotland, including Caithness and Sutherland, Easter Ross, Moray, Aberdeenshire, Tayside and Edinburgh and Lothians.

Several areas flooded on Wednesday night, including Dingwall, which suffered more than a month's worth of rainfall in just a few hours.

Dingwall: Severe flooding occurred.

STV Weather presenter Sean Batty said: "Thunderstorms will be slow moving which means there could be very localised high rainfall amounts which will lead to flooding which may have an impact on travel.

"Road users can expect large amounts of surface spray in these areas and there is likely to be flooding of some roads and railway lines."

Sean said more rainfall can be expected for certain areas on Friday but the weekend will be mainly dry for festivals including TRNSMT.

"More heavy showers can be expected in the east of the country on Friday," he said.

"In terms of the weekend, the weather will be mainly dry for festivals including TRNSMT."