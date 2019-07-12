'Lifeline' ferry set to save wedding after breakdown

Friends and family feared they wouldn't make it to Barra for the ceremony.

The wedding is planned on Barra on Saturday.

A wedding threatened by a broken down ferry is set to go ahead after a "lifeline" service was scheduled.

Numerous guests feared they wouldn't make it to the ceremony after becoming stranded in Oban when CalMac's MV Isle of Lewis was taken out of action with a serious engine problem.

The wedding takes place on Saturday but family members were booked on Friday's ferry - which would have been the last sailing before the ceremony.

Important wedding supplies including the band, catering and flowers were waiting for a ferry to get to Castlebay.

It was feared they wouldn't make it in time, but now CalMac has scheduled the MV Isle of Mull to make the journey at 6.30pm.

A CalMac spokesman said: "We apologise for the technical issues that have unfortunately taken the MV Isle of Lewis out of service.

"We are working hard to return her to service but in the meantime we have investigated a range of options and have now introduced a temporary timetable that ensures that lifeline services to Barra are maintained with minimal disruption elsewhere in the network."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.