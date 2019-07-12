Don't paws: Sheepdog performs CPR for lifesaving campaign

Fenton has turned superhero, coming to the rescue of a dummy in distress by administering CPR.

They say you can't teach an old dog new tricks - but that's not the case for one Shetland canine.

Sheepdog Fenton has turned superhero, coming to the rescue of a dummy in distress by administering CPR as part of a new video campaign.

The appeal called "Don't Paws" is the brainchild of her owner, Kaylee Garrick.

As an ambulance technician, she's been concerned about the number of people who don't have basic life-saving skills.

While at home with her beloved seven dogs, she came up with the idea and Fenton - the oldest of the group - landed the starring role.

"Fen is just a super dog - so the fact of putting a cape on her just made sense," said Kaylee.

"I found that if in a cardiac arrest scenario, if someone has started CPR prior to our arrival, then the patient has a much better outcome, than if CPR hasn't been started.

'I had a comment yesterday that someone had showed it to her young son who had watched it and taken the information in.' Kaylee Garrick, owner

"Increasing the oxygen supply to the brain by doing CPR means that we're giving them a better chance of reviving them when we get on scene."

The video has already had a great response around the world.

"It seems to have stretched all over the world to people in America and even New Zealand," Kaylee added.

"It's been a really, really positive response.

"I had a comment yesterday that someone had showed it to her young son who had watched it and taken the information in."

Kaylee now hopes the campaign will help people feel more confident about taking control when confronted with a difficult situation.

"I can't necessarily take away that fear of going into cardiac arrest, but I can hopefully prepare you for it and in the long run if you're faced with that situation and you act upon it, then you'll feel better for doing it."

