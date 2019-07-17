Body found in search for missing pensioner with dementia

James Scott, from Rousay, Orkney, was reported missing on Monday.

A body has been discovered in the search for a missing pensioner with dementia.

James Scott, from Rousay, Orkney, was reported missing on Monday and officers say a body was found on Tuesday afternoon.

The body is yet to be formally identified, but Police Scotland say the 80-year-old's family have been informed.

A spokeswoman for the force added: "There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and as is standard with all sudden deaths, a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."