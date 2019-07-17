Man's body found after empty kayak spotted near campsite

A rescue operation was launched on Tuesday after the kayak was spotted.

Kayak: A body has been recovered after an empty kayak was spotted. Google 2019

A man's body has been recovered following a major search after an empty kayak was spotted floating in the water.

A rescue operation was launched late on Tuesday evening when a member of the public saw the kayak with no-one in it off Fidden campsite on the Isle of Mull.

Coastguard teams and the Tobermory RNLI all-weather lifeboat carried out searches but found no trace of anyone.

On Wednesday morning, the Stornoway Coastguard helicopter and the Oban RNLI lifeboat were also involved in the search.

The body of a man was recovered from the water at around 11.52am on Wednesday.

Police said investigations are under way to identify him.

A police spokesman said: "The body of a man was recovered from the water following a search by the coastguard rescue helicopter and Oban RNLI lifeboat.

"Police inquiries are ongoing to identify the man and trace his family."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.