Serious crash near restaurant closes stretch of A9

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the busy route near Skiach Services, Dingwall, shortly after 10.30am on Saturday.

More than 15 firefighters are assisting in dealing with the collision involving three vehicles.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "The A9 is currently closed in both directions about 600m north of Skiach Services whilst emergency services deal with a serious crash.

"Motorists are asked to alternate routes where possible.

"Diversions are being put in place by Bear Scotland."

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman added: "We are assisting emergency service partners in dealing with a serious crash involving three vehicles.

"Three appliances and a heavy rescue unit are currently at the scene."