  • STV
  • MySTV

Police officer dies on holiday in Scotland with son

STV

Father-of-three Pc Shazad Saddique died at Fairy Pools on the Isle of Skye on Friday.

Pc Shazad Saddique: The officer died in Scotland.
Pc Shazad Saddique: The officer died in Scotland.

A police officer has died while on holiday in Scotland with his 13-year-old son.

Father-of-three Pc Shazad Saddique, who served with Greater Manchester Police (GMP), died at Fairy Pools on the Isle of Skye.

The 38-year-old was on holiday at the popular tourist attraction with his 13-year-old son when he died suddenly on Friday. His wife is pregnant with their fourth child.

Police confirmed the death is not suspicious.

Pc Saddique joined GMP 12 months ago and was a student officer based in the Tameside District.

GMP said he enjoyed serving his local community and formed close relationships with his colleagues, who have described him as an outstanding individual and role model.

Outside of work, the officer enjoyed hiking and trekking and was heavily involved in outreach work with youths, which focused on enabling youngsters to experience outdoor activities in the countryside.

Paying tribute to him, his family said: "Shaz was the most selfless person you could ever hope to meet; he always put other people first and wanted to make every new experience a fun one.

"He had a real passion for the outdoors and helping others, particularly young people in the community.

"Deep in his heart, he felt very strongly about youth outreach programs and getting young people out in the countryside to do fun activities.

"He was sincere in his devotion and worship. He was passionate about Thikr gatherings and was devoted to the teachings and guidance of his Shaykh Muhammad al-Yaqoobi.

"He loved nature for the very fact that it was a means for him to remember and praise his lord.

"His final trip to the Isle of Skye was sincerely to gather a group and collectively praise Allah, as a spiritual retreat.

"He achieved so much and we were always so proud of him. He completed marathons all over the world and did hiking challenges throughout the UK, all in the name of raising money for charity.

"He loved his family more than anything; he was a supporting figure and a role model for his siblings. He was the best dad, and his wife and kids were his absolute world.

"It has been clear for us to see today, how much he meant to so many people and how many hearts he touched. The outpouring of support for the family has been huge and for that we want to thank everyone.

"We will miss you dearly bhai Shazad, but you will never be forgotten."

'Shaz was the most selfless person you could ever hope to meet; he always put other people first and wanted to make every new experience a fun one.'
Family of Pc Shazad Saddique

Chief superintendent Neil Evans said: "Today is a very sad day for Greater Manchester Police.

"We received the update from Police Scotland last night and have since been working to provide support for Pc Saddique's family and close colleagues at this incredibly difficult time.

"I met with his family earlier today and they are understandably devastated by their loss.

"My thoughts and condolences are with them, and we will continue to do all that we can to support them.

"Although Shazad was only with us for a short amount of time, it is clear to see the significant impact he had, not only on the public, but also on his colleagues.

"I spent some time with his close colleagues this morning and listened to all the lovely words they had to say about him, and the stories they had to tell.

"I think one of the main things which stood out to me, were just how much of an outstanding individual and role model he was."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.