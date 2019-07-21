Airport closes as first of 24-hour strikes begin

Inverness Airport has shut as part of three days of air traffic controller strikes.

Inverness: A number of airports will close. Creative Commons by Dbx54

Inverness Airport has shut as three days of air traffic controller strikes get under way in a dispute over pay.

Prospect union members plan to shut six airports to air traffic by holding 24-hour strikes.

They resumed industrial action after rejecting a revised pay deal from Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial).

Inverness closed on Sunday, Sumburgh Airport on Shetland and Kirkwall Airport on Orkney will be shut on Monday, followed by Stornoway, Benbecula and Dundee airports on Tuesday.

Air traffic controllers previously went on strike on May 23, when the six airports were shut for 24 hours.

Hial said the offer rejected by air traffic controllers comprised a retention allowance which would have seen them benefit from an additional £10,000 over a five-year period.

Managing director Inglis Lyon said previously he "deeply regrets the inconvenience and upset to hundreds of passengers affected by the strike action".

He called on Prospect to resume talks to find a resolution to the dispute as soon as possible and claimed the union is asking for a pay increase "far in excess of what we are able to afford".

Prospect national secretary Richard Hardy said the strikes are a "last resort".

"Hial and Scottish ministers have left our members with no option but to strike," he said previously.

"Strike action is by its nature disruptive but if we are to safeguard the long-term future of air services in the Highlands and islands we have to start paying air traffic controllers a fair wage."

Hial is a public corporation wholly owned by the Scottish ministers.

A Scottish Government spokesman has said the Government encourages both parties to resolve the dispute as it is "clearly not in the interest of passengers or the communities served by Hial airports".