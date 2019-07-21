Driver dies in three-car smash near restaurant on A9

The collision happened next to Skiach Services in Alness in the Highlands on Saturday.

A9: The road was closed while investigations were carried out.

A driver has died in a three-car crash near a restaurant on the A9.

The smash happened next to Skiach Services in Alness in the Highlands at 10.30am on Saturday.

A 63-year-old man, who was driving a blue Renauld Clio, was pronounced dead.

Another man, 80, who was driving a silver Vauxhall Vectra, was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness with non life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the third car, an orange Vauxhall Mokka, wasn't injured.

Sergeant Chris Murray said "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the male who sadly died in this incident.

"We would ask that anyone who witnessed the collision and has not already spoken with an officer to contact us on 101.

"The public are thanked for their patience during the closure of this main route, while investigation work was carried out."