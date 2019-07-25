Fisherman found dead after falling from boat into sea

The body of the 57-year-old man was found at the shoreline in the Western Isles.

Death: Coastguard and lifeboat teams were called. © STV

A fisherman has died after falling into the sea in the Western Isles.

The body of a 57-year-old man was found at the shoreline at Lochcarnan off South Uist at 1.30pm on Wednesday.

Coastguard helicopter, lifeboats and ambulance crews were all called.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Assistance was provided by the HM Coastguard and the Scottish Ambulance Service. His next of kin are aware.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances, although there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.

"A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course."