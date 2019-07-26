Scot dies after being struck by lightning on beach in US

Garry Perks, who played football for Brora Rangers and Tain Thistle, died in Florida.

Garry Perks: The 32-year-old was struck by lightning. Creative Commons

A Scot has died after being struck by lightning on a beach in the US.

Garry Perks, who played football for Brora Rangers and Tain Thistle, died on Clearwater Beach near Tampa, Florida, on Sunday.

The 32-year-old, originally from Tain in the Highlands, died in hospital on Wednesday after suffering a cardiac arrest following the incident.

Mr Perks moved to the US around ten years ago for a football scholarship.

Tributes have been paid the football fan, described as someone who will be "fondly remembered by many".

A social media post from the North of Scotland Football Annual said: "Thoughts with the family and close friends of former Brora Rangers and Tain Thistle player Garry Perks, who sadly passed away this past week.

"Gone way too soon and shall be missed and fondly remembered by many."

Last year, 20 people died from lightning across the US, including seven in Florida.

Speaking to STV News, a Cleveland Police spokeswoman said: "I can confirm a Garry Perks died and there is mention of his family being from Scotland."