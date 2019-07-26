Tiger dies at Highland Wildlife Park after health problems

Ten-year-old Marty first arrived at the Scottish park from the Czech Republic in 2012.

Marty: The popular tiger passed away. RZSS

A tiger at the Highland Wildlife Park in the Cairngorms has died.

Ten-year-old Marty, an Amur tiger, passed away on Thursday after suffering from health-related problems.

The big cat first arrived at the Scottish park from the Czech Republic in 2012.

He was paired with Dominika and fathered cubs Murray and Vicktor a year later.

A spokesperson from the park said: "We are very sad to say that our Amur tiger Marty passed away yesterday.

"Marty had been experiencing health-related problems and unfortunately slipped away following a veterinary procedure.

"He was hugely popular and will be greatly missed.

"Our thoughts are with everyone who worked with him."

Amur tigers are endangered, with around 450 estimated to remain in the wild.

