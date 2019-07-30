Skye road safety to be discussed after series of accidents

Campaigners will meet wth transport chiefs on Tuesday to discuss the issue.

Accidents: Road safety to be discussed on Skye. Creative Commons

Transport chiefs are to meet with campaigners today to discuss road safety on the Isle of Skye following a number of accidents on the island.

It follows the 'Keep Left' campaign established by island resident Sharon Anslow after she was injured in a crash with a car driven on the wrong side of the road by a tourist last year.

MSP Kate Forbes and Ms Anslow will meet Transport Scotland representatives in Portree this afternoon.

Ms Forbes has already written to car hire companies and satellite navigation firms in a bid to help improve safety on the area's roads.

She stresses that the issue affects locals and visitors alike.

Earlier this year Highland Council pledged to paint directional arrows on roads to remind people to drive on the left.

