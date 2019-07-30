Death of woman found on Shetland treated as suspicious

Officers were called to the scene in Lerwick on Tuesday after concerns were raised for a woman.

Police probe: Suspicious death. Police Scotland quality generic 2019

Police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman on Shetland.

Officers were called to Ladies Drive, Lerwick, at around 2.05am on Tuesday after concerns were raised for a woman found in the area.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and detectives are now treating the circumstances surrounding the death as suspicious.

A Police Scotland spokesperson added: "Our enquiries are at an early stage and we have been speaking to a number of witnesses in order to establish the full circumstances.

"There will be a large police presence, including local officers and specialist officers from the Major Investigations Team, in the area over the coming days as our enquiries continue and we'd like to thank the public for their patience at this time."

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 343 of July 30, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

