Gas explosion destroys house leaving two people trapped

Around 90% of the home has been destroyed in the explosion in Shetland.

Explosion: Propane gas is thought to have caused the blast. Scottish Fire and Rescue Service

Two people were trapped in a house after a gas explosion.

The blast happened at Ockrigarth in Shetland shortly before 2.15pm on Tuesday.

Around 90% of the house was destroyed while the occupants were still trapped in the building.

One person was removed ahead of emergency services arriving while a second person is still inside.

Propane gas is thought to have caused the blast before a fire broke out.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "The explosion has led to a fire within the house. Around 90% of the house has gone.

"Two people were trapped. One person was removed prior to our arrival and we are in the process of rescuing the second casualty."